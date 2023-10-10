Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Reduced by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 263,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,035. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.