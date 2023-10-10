Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 5,520,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

