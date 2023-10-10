Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG remained flat at $93.71 during trading on Tuesday. 5,458,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

