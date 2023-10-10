Grove Bank & Trust Buys 8,241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 4,570,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,987. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

