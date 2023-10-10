Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 779.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 580,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.09. 447,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

