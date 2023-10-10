Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,696. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.