IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 3.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $33,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.14. 419,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.87. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

