Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 2,224,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,947. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

