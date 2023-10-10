Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.23. 285,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

