Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.72. 143,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.16 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

