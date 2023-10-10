Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 894,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AY

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

