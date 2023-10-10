Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 2.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:J traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.44. 249,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.93. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.