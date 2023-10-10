PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 10,745,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,101,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

