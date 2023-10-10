Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.6% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.10. The stock had a trading volume of 135,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $219.33 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

