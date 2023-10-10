Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,657. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

