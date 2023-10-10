Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. 1,633,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

