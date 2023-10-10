Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned about 2.41% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000.

LGOV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 77,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,698. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

