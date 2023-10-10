Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 719 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.30. 515,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

