86,751 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 459,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

