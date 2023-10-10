iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. 7,920,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,889,672. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.