Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after buying an additional 1,127,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. 2,180,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,138. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

