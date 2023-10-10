BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

BHP traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 1,323,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

