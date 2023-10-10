Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after acquiring an additional 404,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,142,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,039. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

