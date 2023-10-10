Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,500 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 230,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DVN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,910. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

