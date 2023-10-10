Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $12.97 on Tuesday, reaching $1,101.23. 92,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

