Lincoln Capital Corp Has $9 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,791 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

