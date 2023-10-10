Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for approximately 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Invesco worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 2.3 %

Invesco stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,510. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

