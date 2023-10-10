Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80. 268,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 426,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $544.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock worth $72,073 in the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $24,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.