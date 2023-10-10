Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 7.5% Higher

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.87. 153,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 820,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

NRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and sold 102,163 shares valued at $387,681. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

