Bank OZK Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 10,736,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,562,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

