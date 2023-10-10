Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 7.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.57. 542,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 713,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 4,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

