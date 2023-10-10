AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.36. 26,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 263,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

