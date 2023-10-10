Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.68. 312,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

