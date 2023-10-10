Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,278. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.