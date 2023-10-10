Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %
Realty Income stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,278. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.