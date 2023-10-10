Bank OZK Sells 994 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

