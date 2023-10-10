Bank OZK Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,231. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

