Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 812,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 417,215 shares.The stock last traded at $40.38 and had previously closed at $40.42.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after buying an additional 2,160,582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,194,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,915,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,743,000.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

