Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 462 shares.The stock last traded at $114.46 and had previously closed at $113.05.
Moog Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%.
Moog Announces Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
