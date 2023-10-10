Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $15.67

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.21. Vitru shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 877 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Vitru Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $538.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vitru by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

