Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.06

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 195748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

