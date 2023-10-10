Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.81

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.81 and last traded at $182.42, with a volume of 140263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

