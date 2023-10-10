Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 307,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 74,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.