Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 1.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 280,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,554,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.