Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 1.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 280,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,554,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
