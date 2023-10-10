Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Down 2%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. 70,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 445,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

