Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 6.9%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94. 1,182,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,023,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.