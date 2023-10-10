Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 2.8%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. 2,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $642.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $62,439.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $104,287 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

