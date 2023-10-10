Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

