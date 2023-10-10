Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $533.66. The company had a trading volume of 922,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.66 and a 200-day moving average of $463.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

