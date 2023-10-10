Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. 529,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.37 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

