Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 105.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

ADP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,651. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

